Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Up 87.8% This Week

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $12,996.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 87.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00030887 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001013 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000689 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 9,313,989 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

