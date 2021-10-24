Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) versus TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Financial Comparison

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Moderna has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

55.9% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Moderna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and TCR2 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna 49.79% 88.13% 34.23% TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -27.82% -25.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Moderna and TCR2 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 4 6 6 0 2.13 TCR2 Therapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80

Moderna currently has a consensus target price of $199.50, indicating a potential downside of 38.90%. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.30, indicating a potential upside of 320.51%. Given TCR2 Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TCR2 Therapeutics is more favorable than Moderna.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moderna and TCR2 Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $803.40 million 164.06 -$747.06 million ($1.96) -166.60 TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.12 million ($2.40) -2.80

TCR2 Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCR2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics beats Moderna on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

