monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $379.26 on Wednesday. monday.com has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $425.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

