Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,328 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Monster Beverage worth $111,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.73. 1,383,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,368. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.68.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.