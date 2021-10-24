Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 900.0% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $381.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.31. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.27.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

