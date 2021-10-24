Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.22. The company has a market cap of $185.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.