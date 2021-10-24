Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by VGI Partners Ltd

VGI Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 468.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,920 shares during the period. Morningstar accounts for about 1.6% of VGI Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. VGI Partners Ltd’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $20,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Morningstar by 361.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $261,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,292,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,065,178.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,116 shares of company stock worth $65,406,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $298.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.34. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.75 and a 1-year high of $298.24.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

