Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000. Celanese accounts for 1.2% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 90.5% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.06.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.48. The stock had a trading volume of 906,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,073. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $172.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

