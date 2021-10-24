Mount Lucas Management LP Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 327,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,666,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 437.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 615.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.48. 7,189,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,224,934. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.56 and a twelve month high of $110.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average of $109.26.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

