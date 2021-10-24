Mount Lucas Management LP Buys New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,428,000 after acquiring an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after acquiring an additional 487,194 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Shares of EL stock traded up $9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.64. 1,447,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.78 and a 200 day moving average of $315.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $347.82. The company has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

