Mount Lucas Management LP Increases Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,545,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 99,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $39.06. 6,082,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,624,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.