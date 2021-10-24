M&T Bank Corp Acquires 5,958 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,122 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,303,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $126.80 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

