M&T Bank Corp Has $2.13 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Morningstar by 162.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 13.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $298.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.33 and its 200-day moving average is $254.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $176.75 and a one year high of $298.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total value of $118,005.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,989.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,023,022.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,116 shares of company stock worth $65,406,875. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

