M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after buying an additional 2,647,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $29,124,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6,980.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after buying an additional 1,753,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,740,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,797,000 after buying an additional 1,733,146 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.