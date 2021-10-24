M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after purchasing an additional 368,421 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.1% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

