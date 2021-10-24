Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Buys $543,846.29 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Gary S. Gladstein acquired 11,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MLI opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,056,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after purchasing an additional 224,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,398,000 after acquiring an additional 109,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,350,000 after acquiring an additional 57,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

