MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,483,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $336,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $88,039,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 4.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $27.37 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.12.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

