National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.04. National Bank has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $43.73.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in National Bank by 1,153.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 32.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Bank during the second quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

