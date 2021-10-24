National Bankshares Increases Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$12.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.65% from the company’s previous close.

K has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.22.

K stock opened at C$7.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.56 and a 12-month high of C$11.70. The stock has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.23.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total value of C$99,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$371,427.84. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$187,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,626 shares in the company, valued at C$827,235.64.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

