Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.29 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $28.29 million and approximately $315,506.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,891,928 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

