NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.72 million. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NBT Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.