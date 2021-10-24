Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $128.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $128.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day moving average is $123.33. The company has a market cap of $360.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,949,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,335,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 169,190 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

