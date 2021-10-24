Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $705.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $664.78 on Friday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $665.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $582.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $294.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

