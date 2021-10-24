Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $750.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $650.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $666.76.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $664.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $582.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $294.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $665.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Netflix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

