Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 2,124 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 51.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $264.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.87 and a beta of 1.61. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $265.50.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

