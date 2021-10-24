Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,061 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $34.47.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

