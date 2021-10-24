Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,537 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.