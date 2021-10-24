Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $2.40 Million in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 107,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,419 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,130,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,464,000 after purchasing an additional 606,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,813,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,098,926 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

NYSE:BKR opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -821.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

