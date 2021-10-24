Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 44,212 Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,212 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGPIU. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period.

Shares of GGPIU stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

