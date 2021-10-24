Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 7,087 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 8.5% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,000,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in ResMed by 83.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 164,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,630,000 after buying an additional 75,028 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth $4,748,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $267.50 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.70 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total value of $695,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,410 shares of company stock worth $14,356,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

