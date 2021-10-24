New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 20.7% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 173,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 33,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 112,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $454.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $323.72 and a 1 year high of $456.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

