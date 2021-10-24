New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 0.7% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $52.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $104.94.

