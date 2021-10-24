Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMRK stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.