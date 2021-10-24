Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EFRTF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.