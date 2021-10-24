NFT Index Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,225.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $3,225.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for about $1,579.95 or 0.02614507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00049356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00204659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00101010 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

