Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,893,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,530 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 142.0% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 238,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 807,554 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 289.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 424,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 315,185 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 56.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 825,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 297,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,942.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

