Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786,303 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Targa Resources worth $90,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 37.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 127,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 43.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $57.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

