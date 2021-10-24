Northern Trust Corp Has $85.24 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 747,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,313 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $85,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $69,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $918,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,426,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,571,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $118.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.72. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

