Northern Trust Corp Purchases 102,767 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,767 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.09% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $83,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.