Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,218 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.41% of Texas Roadhouse worth $94,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $89.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.54. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

