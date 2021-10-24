Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805,551 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $29,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth $51,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth $166,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NFBK. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $881.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.