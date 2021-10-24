Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 32.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 22.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASG opened at $9.26 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

