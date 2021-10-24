Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 688.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after buying an additional 107,743 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Catalent by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 38,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $650,928.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,641 shares of company stock valued at $30,225,474 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $132.73 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.