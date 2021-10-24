Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 30.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $145,468,000 after buying an additional 206,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after buying an additional 1,416,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,091,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,368,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,769,000 after buying an additional 46,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,811,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,626,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BEN opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.