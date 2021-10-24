Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 96.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,531 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Alteryx by 178.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,540,625. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $72.77 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.