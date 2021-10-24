Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $29,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRA. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $8,295,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 270.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,595 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 158.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 92,256 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,739,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $622,000.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

