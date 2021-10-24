Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 6.7%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 1,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 189,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

A number of analysts have commented on NUVL shares. Cowen started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

