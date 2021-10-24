Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 68,972 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,629,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Equity Residential worth $356,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,305,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.09.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

