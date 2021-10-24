Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $383.68 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,180,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $383,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 190,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,863 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3,342.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 248,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,957,000 after acquiring an additional 241,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,082,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.62 and a 52 week high of $145.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.79.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

