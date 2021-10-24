Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 851,022 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $270,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.